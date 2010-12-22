Here's A Photo Of Roger Federer Picking Up Rafael Nadal At The Airport

Photo: Roger Federer/Facebook

Here’s something you don’t see everyday: The world’s two best tennis players carpooling to the next match in their storied rivalry.Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal just completed a charity match in Zurich, Switzerland and — being the super nice guy that he is — Federer picked up Nadal at the airport in his Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. The Swiss superstar is the hometown host, after all.



He also brought along some PR photographers, but it’s nice to see they’re such good buds and not cutthroat competitors looking to stomp each other’s heads in. That would be wrong.

