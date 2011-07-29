Carmelo Anthony Likes To Chill With Panda Bears

Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony is on a promotional tour of China with fellow NBAer Chris Paul, and during a break in his busy touring schedule, went and had his picture taken with this cute and cuddly panda. Nothing much more I can say about this, except that I’m glad that Melo’s wearing his protective plastic gloves, and for you guys to soak in how the other half lives.



Hanging out in China with panda bears.

Bet that thing would make a great pet—too bad for Anthony that the Chinese and U.S. governments probably wouldn’t allow it. Still, if Darnell Dockett can have a pet gator, why can’t Melo have a pet panda?

It’s just a big, black and white teddy bear…with razor sharp claws that could literally rip your face off. Other than that, what’s the problem?

Photo: http://yfrog.com/kiqhjxhj

[@carmeloanthony]

