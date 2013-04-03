Here's A Peek At The Upcoming iSteve Comedy Movie About Steve Jobs

Comedy site Funny Or Die is working on a Steve Jobs biography movie called iSteve, starring Justin Long. It just released its first trailer for the movie.



Long is well known for his role as the “Mac” in Apple’s Mac vs. PC commercials.

The movie is due out April 15, a few days before the Ashton Kutcher movie. Kutcher’s movie will be out April 19.

The iSteve script probably won’t win any Academy awards. It was written in three days and taped in five, the New York Times Brook Barnes reports. Even so, the movie looks like it will be pretty entertaining.

Take a peek.

iSteve Exclusive Teaser Trailer from iSteve

