Here's A One Paragraph Explanation For Why Markets Are On Such A Roll

Today markets are pausing, but generally world markets have been on a major roll.

SocGen’s Kit Juckes explains it in simple terms:

European and Asian equities and ‘risk-on’ currencies have all benefitted as the post-payroll asset rally gained momentum. I think the move has a decent chance to last till Christmas. Tapering will be announced next week, the ‘tapering isn’t tightening message’ will be repeated and policy uncertainty will decrease. The Fed is on hold until the second half of 2015, the ECB for even longer, the Chinese slowdown is having a vacation (thanks to some shadow banking) and it looks as though military action in Syria will be avoided. Have the global economy’s structural problems gone up in a puff of smoke? No, but that’s not the point right now.