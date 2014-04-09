Here's A North Korean Solider Awkwardly Taking Photos Of Tony Abbott On His Visit To The DMZ

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott visits at Seoul National Cemetery during his visit to South Korea on April 8, 2014 in Seoul, South Korea. Tony Abbott is on his first official trip to Northeast Asia, making stops in Japan, South Korea, and China (Photo: Getty)

Tony Abbott has visited the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea.

While he was there, North Korean soldiers looked on awkwardly, and took some photos of the prime minister, who is visiting South Korea as part of his trip to all of Australia’s major trading partners in Asia.

Soldiers from both North and South Korea (two countries still technically at war) are on constant alert at the DMZ, which explains the window peeping.

Here’s some photos, from ABC News reporter Kerrin Binnie:

The North Koreans were quite interested in what was happening when PM Tony Abbott was being shown the DMZ #auspol pic.twitter.com/uFnVPxzQYw — Kerrin Binnie (@kerrinbinnie) April 9, 2014

A North Korean soldier watches and photographs Tony Abbott's visit to the DMZ #auspol pic.twitter.com/dx0D1V6YgA — Kerrin Binnie (@kerrinbinnie) April 9, 2014

