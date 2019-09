The collapse in the industrial commodities presaged the hard fall we’ve recently seen in stocks. So you might want to keep an eye out for a turnaround.



Palladium, which we’ve been closely following, is on a nice four-day rally. Keep an eye on it.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.