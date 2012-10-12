Here's A Map Where You Find The Most Americans Who Work From Home

Technology has enabled more people to work from home, so it makes sense that this work trend is increasing.



According to a report published by the U.S. Census bureau this month, the number of people who work from home have increased from 4.8 per cent of all workers to 6.6 per cent from 1997 to 2010.

Furthermore, the metro areas with the largest percentage of people who work from home are from the Southeast, Southwest, and West.

Photo: U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics

On the West Coast, working from home may be associated with the large number of tech startups that exist in these areas.

In the Southeast and Southwest, this high number could be associated with the high number of commuters who traveled longer distances, which according to studies, is bad for your health and also stresses people out.

Since allowing people to work from home has been shown to increase their happiness levels, this may be why employers in the Southeast and Southwest are giving their workers the option to work from home.

Richard Florida writes in The Atlantic that working from home is also more likely to happen in metro ares with higher wages and housing costs.

Read the entire report here.

