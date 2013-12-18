This Map Shows Which Parts Of The Country Pay The Highest Federal Income Taxes

This freshly published map from the Tax Policy Center uses 2007 data to show average Federal income taxes in various counties around the country. The median federal income tax across counties is $US3,419. Large cities, thanks to their wealthy residents, generally have higher federal income taxes.

10 per cent of counties have median income taxes greater than $US6,700.

Here’s the map:

