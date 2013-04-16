Here's A Map Of Where The Boston Marathon Explosions Occurred

The two bombs that went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon today went off in a popular downtown shopping area that will be familiar to both locals and any tourist who has ever visited the city.



The bombs went off on Boylston Street near the intersections of Fairfield and Exeter streets, according to the New York Times.

Here’s the big picture, and then we’ll zoom in:

It’s near Boston Common:

Here’s the block where the blasts occurred:

