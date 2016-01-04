Here's a look inside the world's first bar dedicated to Seinfeld's George Costanza in Melbourne

The world’s first George Costanza-themed bar has opened up in Melbourne, to the surprise and pleasure of many Seinfeld fans.

George’s Bar opened its doors on New Year’s Eve with the interiors decked out with autographed memorabilia as well as photographs and quotes by the beloved character played by Jason Alexander on the American sitcom.

Many people, including Seinfeld fans, have taken to Twitter following the opening with some saying it’s the “greatest thing ever” and a “must visit” while others have reacted with disbelief that the awkward character has been immortalised in a bar.

That's right – I may not have an Emmy, but I got me a bar in Melbourne, Australia. G'day, mates. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 1, 2016

“I think he is probably the most suited of any of the characters … his humour is fairly dark and dry and fits in with a bar, it probably works more than any of the other characters would,” co-owner and operator Dave Barrett told The New Daily.

“Also, when we were developing this new venue, one of the names we came up with was George’s, and we to some extent worked backwards on ways to market that and so to some extent that is where George Costanza came into it as well.”

Here’s a look at the bar in Melbourne:

When you first walk in, guests are greeted with two of Costanza’s quotes: “It’s not a lie if you believe it” and “Everyone must like me, I must be liked”.

Inside, nearly everything from the menu to the decor has been influenced by Costanza with signed photos by Alexander on the walls.

The co-owners came up with the idea simply because they “really like Seinfeld” and even have plans to bring in Costanza-inspired artwork from local artists.

The bar serves up an affordable “toasties menu” featuring favourites, Mom and Pop, the Constanza and the Art Vandelay at $5 each.

They even got their own wall painted by a Melbourne-based artist — a fitting addition in line with Melbourne’s cool street art.

