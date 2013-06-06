Inside The New Marble-Filled World Trade centre Subway Station [PHOTO]

As construction on the One World Trace centre is drawing to a close (at least on the outside of the tower), work continues on the World Trade centre Transportation Hub. The transit station is designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and will serve more than 200,000 daily commuters using New York City’s subway system and New Jersey’s PATH train.



Today, the Port Authority of NY & NJ, which is building the hub, published a photo of what’s going on underground. It’s a view of the east-west corridor that will be home to retail shops when the area opens, according to the Architect’s Newspaper Blog.

And here’s what the station will look like from the outside:

The Port Authority of NY & NJ

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.