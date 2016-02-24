Here's a look inside the $9 million Malibu mansion Chris Hemsworth is selling

Photo: John Aaroe Group.

Chris Hemsworth has listed his Malibu mansion for sale for $9 million.

The Australian actor, best known for his role as “Thor” in The Avengers, has put his Los Angeles home on the market where he lives with his wife, Elsa Pataky.

The couple are moving to Australia with their three children, India and twins Tristan and Sasha where Hemsworth will be filming in Sydney for his latest film, Thor: Ragnarok.

Domain reports that the couple bought the home for $US4.8 million ($AUD6.7 million) from Australian Golden Globe award winner and Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan in 2013.

The property, situated in the Point Dume peninsula overlooking the Pacific Ocean, features five bedrooms and six bathrooms and spans across 6,800 square feet.

Here’s a closer look at the property below.

The luxury Malibu estate is on the market for $9 million after Hemsworth and Pataky purchased it for $6.7 million in 2013. Photo: John Aaroe Group. The exclusive neighbourhood in Malibu is also home to other stars such as Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow , Bob Dylan, Pink, Barbra Streisand and Cindy Crawford. Photo: John Aaroe Group. The home was first built in 1992 but underwent renovations in 2012 by Crocodile Dundee actor Paul Hogan. Photo: John Aaroe Group. It spans across 6,800 square feet and comes with five bedrooms, six bathroom as well as views overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Photo: John Aaroe Group. The couple are moving to Australia with their three children where Hemsworth will be filming for Thor: Ragnarok. Photo: John Aaroe Group. The kitchen features high-vaulted ceilings and reflects the Victorian architectural style. Photo: John Aaroe Group. The mansion also comes with a library, office spaces, and a one-bedroom guest house. Photo: John Aaroe Group. The master suite has its own sitting area, two walk-in closets and opens to a private verandah. Photo: John Aaroe Group. The property also has an enormous gym where you can work out. Photo: John Aaroe Group. It is being listed with John Aaroe Group's Aaroe Estates for private sale. Photo: John Aaroe Group.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.