Here's a look inside Sydney's most luxurious co-working spaces

Sydney is home to an array of affordable co-working spaces.

These spaces are ideal for entrepreneurs just starting out or those looking to break away from the restrictions of traditional offices.

But over the past years, a new breed of high-end co-working spaces have been cropping up in Sydney designed with hotel-like amenities and luxurious fit-outs.

Some of these upmarket co-working spaces are utilised by C-suite execs who are already working a full-time job but want to establish a business on the side. Others are simply an upgrade from your regular co-working space with the added luxuries of a concierge service, whiskey cabinets, valet and even photographic studios.

One such co-working space is Paramount by The Office Space in Sydney which opened late last year. Founder Naomi Tosic says they went the opposite direction from affordable working spaces because they realised some people wanted to “project a successful and prestigious image to their clients, or because of their personal design sensibilities and appreciation for quality”.

“With more and more co-working spaces opening up offering cheap shared desks we wanted to deliberately go in the other direction and offer something more refined and private and beautifully appointed that would suit businesses where design, service and prestige are more important that a cheap place to work,” says Tosic.

Here’s a look at some of Sydney’s most luxurious co-working spaces.

Paramount, The Office Space

Seating area. Photo: Supplied.

Kitchen area. Photo: Supplied.

How they describe themselves:

Paramount by The Office Space delivers a new luxury concept in shared workspace. Located within the iconic Paramount House in Sydney’s Surry Hills, it features 22 hand-crafted timber office suites and 2 meeting rooms complimented by mid-century design pieces and custom-made furniture to achieve a yesteryear aesthetic in a contemporary presentation. Inspired by the prestige, comfort and superior amenities offered in airline first and business class lounges, we like to think of Paramount as a sanctuary on par with a 5-star boutique hotel where everything you need is at your fingertips.

What they offer:

All clients have access to a large and fully equipped boardroom, separate smaller meeting room, and a stunning bar space for stylish interactions. The boardroom includes a whisky cabinet that featuring a selection of malts from all over the world. Resident businesses are supported by a full-service concierge team that includes “desk service” where refreshments are served each morning and afternoon and on demand. Lunch and meeting catering services can be arranged and individually plated. Paramount also provides all the added service extras imaginable including valet and secure parking. Our highly skilled concierge team provides a broad range of support such as: inbound call management, mail and courier management, meeting bookings and catering for internal functions, business administration services (diary management, research and data entry), plus personal assistant services (restaurant bookings, travel arrangements etc).

Price: 22 serviced office suites (for 1-5 people) from $2,500 to $5,000 per month, plus two in-house meeting rooms.

Address: 69 Reservoir St, Sydney NSW 2010

Gravity Sydney

Meeting room at Gravity. Photo: Supplied.

How they describe themselves:

Gravity, Australia’s ﬁrst-to-market luxury co-working environment, is the optimal workspace for Australia’s small businesses. With spaces in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, the network of members who are part of Gravity has grown to over 150 businesses in just 2 short years. The concept of Gravity is that it is an open, collaborative environment and workspace, designed to attract like-minded members from a range of industries including property, marketing, finance, advertising, fashion, design and IT. We want out members to share knowledge and skills and help each other to maximise opportunities that come their way.

What they offer:

Small businesses love that they can have their team together in a space that is aspirational – they don’t have the cost of signing a lease, building a fitout and all the expenses that come with setting up an office. By being a member though, they will have access to A grade facilities and have a space in which they can bring their clients, host meetings and call their own. *** The concept of Gravity is about creating a network of business people in a polished, modern space, where you can wear a suit and feel comfortable. You can also wear your jeans and shirt and feel comfortable, but we wanted to give our members a space in which they can invite their clients to attend their meetings, pitches, brainstorm sessions etc and be proud of where they work and want to show it off.

Price: Price varies. Contact Gravity.

Address: 3, 50 Carrington St, Sydney NSW 2000

La Porte Space

How they describe themselves:

Launched in April 2015 by creative directors Hayley Bonham and Rory Elsom, La Porte Space is a unique, multi functional space that offers luxury serviced office suites and photographic studios for creative individuals and businesses. Housing an elite list of Australia’s top creative influencers and businesses, including Margret Zhang, Gritty Pretty Magazine, Chic Managment and Bonél PR, La Porte Space has become a premier destination for events, photographic shoots and brand showings. La Porte, meaning the Door in French, was purpose designed to create and foster the growth of relationships and partnerships in an ever growing creative landscape.

What they offer:

Offering 16 serviced luxury office spaces and 5 open plan, New York style photographic studios, La Porte Space has become a game changer in the evolution of co-working and serviced office spaces globally. They also offer concierge and valet services as well as a barista bar.

Price: Creative office suites range from $450 per week to $1,500 per week depending on size and services.

Address: 164 Cope St, Waterloo NSW 2017

