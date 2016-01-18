Here's a look inside Cate Blanchett's new $6 million English mansion

Photo: Domain

Australian actress, Cate Blanchett, has bought a $6 million English mansion in East Sussex, England.

The two-time Oscar winner who was also recently nominated for her role in Carol, has bought a Victorian country home, Highwell House, in Rotherfield, Crowborough, according to The Sunday Times.

She is expected to live there with her playwright husband Andrew Upton and four children, Dashiell John, Roman Robert, Ignatius Martin and adopted daughter Edith Vivian Patricia.

The home was built in the nineteenth century and sits on 13 acres of land in the English countryside, featuring seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms as well as five reception rooms.

The purchase of the historic manor follows the recent sale of her Sydney home which was sold for $20 million. The Hunters Hill residence where she lived with her family since 2005, spanned 3642 square metres with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Here’s a closer look at the mansion.

