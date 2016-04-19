Here's a look at what our athletes will be wearing at the Olympic Games in Rio

Australia’s competition uniforms for the Rio Olympics have been unveiled in Sydney today.

The green and gold lycra pieces and track suits were unveiled by Rio hopefuls Sally Pearson, Kyle Chalmers, Madison Wilson, Morgan Mitchell, Brooke Stratton, Holly Lincoln-Smith, Stephanie Talbot and Adam Gibson.

All of our athletes looking fab in @adidasAU competition wear! #ComeWithUs pic.twitter.com/kcKaF0ZNXB — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) April 19, 2016

The uniform manufacturer Adidas said new technologies in the specially designed sportswear will make athletes “lighter, faster and more energy efficient”.

“We need to make sure we’ve got the best in climate technology,” Australian Chef de Mission Kitty Chiller reinforced at the uniform launch.

“The climachill technology provides that for our team,” she said.

Here’s a look at what the athletes will be wearing.

London Olympian @hlincolnsmith shows off the Village wear! pic.twitter.com/EbGV5fpLUs — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) April 19, 2016

