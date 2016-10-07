Here's a look at the last ever Fords made in Australia

Ford is done Down Under. Photo: Supplied.

Today marks the end of 91 years of car manufacturing for Ford in Australia.

As part of the closure of the plants, the Ford Falcon — synonymous with Australian culture — will also be retired.

It’s particularly poignant as this weekend Australia’s most-loved racing event, the Bathurst 1000, will be held at Mt Panorama, where for the past 30 years the rivalry between Ford and Holden have divided the nation.

Basically, the Falcon was to Ford as the Commodore is to Holden.

The closure of the factories also sees 600 manufacturing employees without work, with 160 more redeployed to new design and engineering roles in the company’s product development operations across Victoria.

Here’s a look at the last-ever Fords to be produced in Australia.

Ford Australia was founded in Geelong, Victoria in 1925. Photo: Supplied. It was the third largest automotive manufacturer in Australia with two plant locations and more than 3,000 employees. Photo: Supplied. This is the last ever Falcon Sedan to roll of the assembly line in Australia. Photo: Supplied. The ever first model rolled off the production line at Ford's Broadmeadows plant on 28 June, 1960. And this is the last Ford Territory. Photo: Supplied. Since its release in 2004, the Ford Territory has been built on the same production line as the Falcon. In 1956 Ford Australia bought a large tract of land in Broadmeadows, and in July 1961 announced that the new Melbourne factory would become the company headquarters. Photo: Supplied. With the closure of the plant 600 manufacturing employees will be without work. Photo: Supplied.

