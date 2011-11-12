Here's A Look At Rick Perry's Biggest Blunders So Far

Rick Perry’s memory lapse at the CNBC GOP debate was the ‘oops’ heard around the world, but it isn’t the first gaffe for the Texas governor. From his puzzling shots at Mitt Romney to an allegedly drunk speech, watch the 2012 hopeful’s biggest blunders.



The Oops Heard Round the World

Ever wanted to see a presidential candidacy implode on live TV? The Texas governor has admitted that debates are not his forte, but Perry set a new low, even by his own standards. At CNBC’s GOP debate, the 2012 hopeful’s campaign came crashing down to the sound of an “oops” when he couldn’t recall an agency he said he’d abolish. Prepare yourself to cringe—oops!

Continue reading on The Daily Beast >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.