Booze, Grub, And A Whole Lotta Green: Monday Night Football With The Jets

Growing up in a family of Jets fanatics is both fun and agonizing. Every season begins with a flicker of hope and inevitably ends in defeat.

While Rex may have ushered in a new era, in many ways they’re the same old Jets. While they may be the same old Jets they’re definitely not in the same old digs.

Trips to the Meadowlands for Sunday football were always a little less exciting when the lettering of “Giants Stadium” came into view, despite a sea of green in the parking lot. Last night was my first trip to last year’s new MetLife complex and I loved being greeted by the glowing green, radiating off the building.

Extra space, sponsors everywhere, a huge fan store, new food vendors and a playspace for kids are all any New York fans could ask for (except for maybe a dome and a trip to the SuperBowl).



