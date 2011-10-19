Booze, Grub, And A Whole Lotta Green: Monday Night Football With The Jets

Growing up in a family of Jets fanatics is both fun and agonizing.  Every season begins with a flicker of hope and inevitably ends in defeat.

While Rex may have ushered in a new era, in many ways they’re the same old Jets. While they may be the same old Jets they’re definitely not in the same old digs.

Trips to the Meadowlands for Sunday football were always a little less exciting when the lettering of “Giants Stadium” came into view, despite a sea of green in the parking lot. Last night was my first trip to last year’s new MetLife complex and I loved being greeted by the glowing green, radiating off the building. 

Extra space, sponsors everywhere, a huge fan store, new food vendors and a playspace for kids are all any New York fans could ask for (except for maybe a dome and a trip to the SuperBowl).

Jets fans pre-gaming on the train to Secaucus Junction

Outside the stadium, tailgaters stayed warm with a fire

The MetLife Stadium was glowing green for Monday Night Football

Now both men and women are subject to full pat-downs when they enter the stadium

The next crop of fans prepare for Punt, Pass & Kick

You can stop and get a customised jersey

The Food Network stand offers a brisket sandwich and buffalo chicken mac and cheese

Inside the fan store, everything is green!

Tons of sponsors, including Pepsi, are featured throughout

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, everything was pink

Jim Leonard and Joe McKnight warming up before the game

Fans look on at the scantily clad Jets flight crew

Here comes Gang Green

Revis Island got the biggest response from the crowd

Super fan Fireman Ed is stationed at the South end zone leading the chant

Revis runs back an interception for 100 yards

Larry Grantham, Gerry Philbin, Freeman McNeil and Al Toon are inducted into the Ring of honour

Fireworks celebrate the W

We love you Curtis

Oh, and in case you missed it, Shonn Greene seriously took out a ref

Can't make it to the game? Stop by a neighbourhood bar

