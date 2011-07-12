Here's What's In Michele Bachmann's Porn, Sharia, And Human Trafficking Pledge

The pledge cites slavery as the first reason for the crisis in the Institution of Marriage in America:

'Slavery had a disastrous impact on African-American families, yet sadly a child born into slavery in 1860 was more likely to be raised by his mother and father in a two-parent household than was an African- American baby born after the election of the USA's first African-American President.'*

TBI Note: Most slaves were not allowed to marry.

UPDATED, 7/11/11:

After a firestorm of criticism, the FAMiLY LEADER has removed all reference to slavery from the pledge.

'We sincerely apologise for any negative feelings this has caused and have removed the language from the vow,' the organisation said in a statement.

Bachmann's spokeswoman Alice Stewart told CNN Sunday that the candidate 'believes that slavery was horrible and economic enslavement is also horrible.'

