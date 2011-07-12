Here's What's In Michele Bachmann's Porn, Sharia, And Human Trafficking Pledge

Photo: AP
2012 White House hopeful Michele Bachmann has come under fire for signing a new marriage-themed pledge that addresses same-sex marriage and fidelity — and also suggests that black children born into slavery had happier families than black children born today.The pledge, titled “The Marriage Vow: A Declaration of Dependence Upon MARRIAGE and FAMiLY,” is the work of the FAMiLY LEADER, a Christian organisation run by former Iowa gubernatorial candidate and Christian Right kingmaker Bob Vander Plaats.
Plaats, who engineered Mike Huckabee’s 2008 upset in Iowa, vows he will not endorse a candidate who does not sign the pledge. This is good news for Bachmann and potentially problematic for more moderate Republican presidential candidates, given that the pledge makes some pretty extreme demands about a whole lot more than marriage.
The pledge cites slavery as the first reason for the crisis in the Institution of Marriage in America:
'Slavery had a disastrous impact on African-American families, yet sadly a child born into slavery in 1860 was more likely to be raised by his mother and father in a two-parent household than was an African- American baby born after the election of the USA's first African-American President.'*
TBI Note: Most slaves were not allowed to marry.
UPDATED, 7/11/11:
After a firestorm of criticism, the FAMiLY LEADER has removed all reference to slavery from the pledge.
'We sincerely apologise for any negative feelings this has caused and have removed the language from the vow,' the organisation said in a statement.
Bachmann's spokeswoman Alice Stewart told CNN Sunday that the candidate 'believes that slavery was horrible and economic enslavement is also horrible.'
According to the pledge, 'the taxpayer-borne social costs of family fragmentation exceeds $112 billion per year, especially when all costs to the justice system are recognised.'
A footnote cites The Taxpayer Costs of Divorce and Unwed Childbearing by Benjamin Scafidi as the source for this figure.
Gays and the people who accept them are largely responsible for the breakdown of the Institution of Marriage.
According to the pledge, the debasement of marriage is due, in large part, to a) the 'anti-scientific bias' that homosexuality is 'genetically determined, irresistible and akin to innate traits like race, gender and eye colour' and b) the 'anti-scientific bias' that homosexuality and sexual promiscuity 'optimizes individual and public health.'
An extensive footnote explains what the FAMiLY LEADER means by 'anti-scientific:'
'No peer-reviewed empirical science or rational, scholarly demonstration has ever definitively proven' that society is not best served by the 'enduring institution' of legal marriage between a man and a woman or that society is advanced by 'undermining' marriage.
It also notes that no research has ever proven that 'adultery, bisexuality, homosexuality, anal intercourse, group sex, promiscuity, serial marriage, polygamy, polyandry and extramarital sex' improve public health and healthcare costs.
A host of other offenders 'debasing the currency' of marriage and putting women and children at risk, including:
- Adultery (also 'pervasive infidelity' although it is not clear what the difference is)
- 'Quickie divorce'
- 'Non-committal co-habitation'
- 'Unwed cheating' among celebrities, politicians and sports stars (we are not sure what type of behaviour constitutes 'unwed' cheating but Tiger Woods probably did it)
Candidates who sign the pledge promise to protect women and the 'innocent fruit of conjugal intimacy' (otherwise known as children) from:
'Human trafficking, sexual slavery, seduction into promiscuity, and all forms of pornography and prostitution, infanticide, abortion and other types of coercion or stolen innocence.'
Although this is technically not an outright call for a ban on pornography, it seems like smut is out by default.
The pledge demands that candidates promise to fire any military policymakers 'who would expose American wives and daughters to rape or sexual harassment, torture, enslavement or sexual leveraging by the enemy in forward combat roles.'
It is not entirely clear whether this means that women should not be allowed to serve in combat at all, or just not in combat operations where these risks are present. Although, it is difficult to imagine a combat scenario in which torture isn't at least a possibility.
The pledge also asks candidates to enact 'safeguards' to protect U.S. troops from sexual harassment, adultery, and 'intimate co mingling among attracteds.' It is not clear if the latter is an implicit call for the reinstatement of Don't Ask, Don't Tell.
The pledge calls for 'rejection of Sharia Islam and all other anti-woman, anti-human rights forms of totalitarian control.'
A footnote adds:
'Sharia Islamist aims are abusive of women, young girls and Judeo-Christian notions of gender equality, civil tolerance and liberty. Over the long run, Sharia polygamy, multi-partner childbearing, demographic jihad and the persecution of Jews, Christians, blacks, artists, feminists, gays, freethinkers and other non-conformists poses a threat to Western human rights in general, and to American liberty in particular.'
TBI Note: There is actually no such thing as 'Sharia Islam.' Sharia law is the broad -- and widely misunderstood -- concept of Islamic jurisprudence. Although Muslims differ in their view of what Sharia law entails, most agree that it regulates civil and criminal justice, as well as religious conduct.
Finally, the pledge demands a 'commitment to downsizing government and the enormous burden upon American families of the USA‟s $14.3 trillion public debt, its $77 trillion in unfunded liabilities, its $1.5 trillion federal deficit, and its $3.5 trillion federal budget.'
Michele Bachmann, the only Republican candidate to sign the pledge, has said she will not vote to raise the debt ceiling.
