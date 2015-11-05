Here's a live scoreboard that looks like a spreadsheet so you can follow the cricket at work

Remember the boss key? It was a button in the corner of a video game that you could hit to display instantly a fake spreadsheet if your manager walked by.

Cricket Australia has reinvented it for the modern age, developing a scorecard “spreadsheet” that delivers ball by ball score updates and commentary for the 2015-16 Test season.

Here it is in action this morning, showing a tidy start for Dave Warner with 24 runs off 35 balls.

The commentary ticks over after each delivery. As you can see the last ball was a case of well bowled, well played, well fielded — cricket being the winner.

Enjoy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.