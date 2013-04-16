Here's A Live Audio Feed Of The Emergency Services In Boston Responding To The Marathon Bomb

Broadcastify provides a live audio feed of radio traffic between police and other emergency responders to the Boston Marathon explosion.



You can access it here.

The most recent chatter on the channel had one official telling his colleagues, “they’re putting people in the ambulances but that phase seems to be pretty much over.”

The bomb reportedly injured dozens. But the responders sound calm, purposeful and orderly in their responses.

