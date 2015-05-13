Here's a list of the government programs that have been cut in Australia's federal budget

Photo: Daniel Kalisz/ Getty.

The federal budget cuts a raft of government programs in the government’s drive to rein in spending and improve the nation’s bottom line.

Hockey’s biggest cuts this year include the $2 billion cut from health spending and another billion dollars from foreign aid.

But the totality of the savings comes from a broad range of cuts to public spending that affect many different parts of Australian life. Here are some up for the chop along with the notes from the budget papers with the government’s explanation for the cuts.

Personal Contact Interviews

The Government will achieve savings of $86.1 million over five years by changing the Job Services Australia fee structure in the final quarter of 2014-15 and removing the requirement for job seekers to attend Personal Contact Interviews.

As part of the transition to the new Employment Services 2015-20 arrangements due to commence on 1 July 2015, Job Services Australia service fees for the final quarter of 2014-15 will be paid on a pro-rata basis for the period the job seeker is being serviced to recognise that some job seekers will receive support for less than three months before transitioning to the new arrangements. The change is estimated to save $45.8 million in 2014-15.

From 1 July 2015, personal contact interviews will no longer be required as part of the new jobactive arrangements as job seekers will be required to stay connected with their jobactive providers. Ceasing the interviews is estimated to save $40.3 million over four years.

The Large Family Supplement of Family Tax Benefit Part A

The Government will achieve savings of $177.3 million over four years from the cessation of the additional Family Tax Benefit (FTB) Part A Large Family Supplement from 1 July 2016.

Families will continue to receive a per child rate of FTB Part A for each eligible child in their family.

The savings from this measure will be redirected by the Government to repair the Budget and fund policy priorities.

The Low Income Supplement

The Government will achieve savings of $42.9 million over four years by ceasing the Low Income Supplement from 1 July 2017. Recipients of most Government payments will continue to receive carbon tax compensation through the Energy Supplement, which provides up to $14.10 per fortnight depending on individual circumstances.

The savings from this measure will be redirected by the Government to repair the Budget and fund policy priorities.

The Stronger Relationships Trial

The Government will achieve savings of $17.2 million over two years by ceasing the Stronger Relationships Trial from 9 February 2015. The Australian Government will honour the $200 subsidy until 30 June 2015 for couples who registered prior to 9 February 2015.

The savings from this measure will be redirected by the Government to repair the Budget and fund policy priorities.

The Australia Council

The Government will achieve savings of $13.2 million over five years through efficiencies to arts and cultural programmes administered by the Australia Council, Screen Australia and the Attorney-General’s Department.

The savings from this measure will be redirected by the Government to repair the Budget and fund policy priorities.

The Attorney-General’s Portfolio

The Government will further reduce the number of government bodies by abolishing the Administrative Review Council with residual functions to be managed by the Attorney-General’s Department.

Building on 2014-15 Budget measures to achieve efficiencies from government bodies in the Attorney-General’s Portfolio, further savings of $0.4 million over four years have been identified from the National Gallery of Australia by extending its outsourced security and guarding functions.

The Higher Education Participation Programme

The Government will achieve savings of $5.0 million in 2015-16 by adjusting funding for the Higher Education Participation Programme.

The savings from this measure will be redirected by the Government to the preservation of the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies collection. See also the related measure Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies —preservation of Indigenous cultural resources.

The Education and Training Portfolio

The Government will achieve savings of $131.0 million over five years from 2014-15 by terminating or redesigning a number of programmes administered by the Department of Education and Training. The Government’s decision has been informed by a functional and efficiency review of the department which examined how departmental activities and resources are currently aligned to functions and to the Government’s

priorities.

This measure includes the redesign of the following programmes: the Industry Workforce Training programme; the Promotion of Excellence in Learning and Teaching in Higher Education programme; the Endeavour Language Teacher Fellowships programme; and the National Workforce Development Fund. A competitive tender for the further development and support of the My Skills website will also be conducted.

This measure also includes savings of $1.6 million over five years from 2014-15 by replacing seven vocational education and training governance bodies with the Australian Industry and Skills Council. This includes the Data and Performance Measurement Principal Committee; the Workforce Development, Supply and Demand Principal Committee; and five bodies identified in the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook 2014-15 for abolition.

The Green Army

The Government will achieve savings of $73.2 million over four years from 2015-16 from efficiencies in the Green Army programme. The Government will continue to provide $701.9 million over four years from 2015-16 for Green Army projects and will deliver on its election commitment of 1,500 projects in 2018-19.

The savings from the Green Army programme will be partly offset by an increase in income support payments in the Social Services Portfolio.

The savings from this measure will be redirected by the Government to fund policy priorities including supporting the Reef Trust.

Cadbury

The Government will achieve savings of $16.0 million over three years following the withdrawal by Cadbury of its grant application regarding the upgrade of its chocolate factory in Claremont, Tasmania.

The savings from this measure will be redirected to fund other priorities in Tasmania.

Better Targeted Rural Financial Incentives for Doctors

The Government will reprioritise existing medical training programmes to better target assistance to rural areas with the highest level of health workforce need.

Funding from the More Doctors for Outer Metropolitan Areas Relocation Incentive Grant and the Higher Education Contribution Scheme (HECS) Reimbursement Scheme will be redirected to the General Practice Rural Incentives Programme (GPRIP). The expanded GPRIP will be redesigned with a refined geographical classification system to increase the incentives for General Practitioners in smaller rural communities.

Child Dental Benefits Schedule

The Government will achieve savings of $125.6 million over four years from 2015-16 by broadly aligning indexation arrangements for both the benefits payable and the benefits cap under the Child Dental Benefits Schedule with indexation arrangements for other health benefits programmes.

The savings from this measure will be redirected by the Government to fund other Health policy priorities or will be reinvested into the Medical Research Future Fund.

The International Organization for Migration

The Government will achieve savings of $28.7 million in 2014-15 and 2015-16 through revising funding provided to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) under regional cooperation arrangements. Funding for the IOM has been reduced to reflect that the costs of managing potential illegal immigrants (PIIs) are lower than originally estimated.

Management of the Immigration Detention Network

The Government will achieve savings of $554.5 million over five years from 2014-15 by consolidating the immigration detention network.

Savings will be achieved through a reduction in the use of charter flights to support Illegal Maritime Arrival (IMA) transfers, the provision of work rights to IMAs on Bridging Visa Class E and reductions in other logistics and service requirements across the detention network.

The Immigration and Border Protection

The Government will achieve net savings of $168.1 million over four years from 2015-16 from efficiencies in visa, refugee and humanitarian processing, and by simplifying the skilled migration and temporary activity visa programme.

Efficiencies have been identified following a review of departmental operations relating to the Refugee and Humanitarian Assistance Programme and visa processing systems. In addition, through simplification of the skilled migration and temporary activity visa programme, the number of visa subclasses will be consolidated whilst ensuring programme integrity is maintained, with the related system changes across three portfolios delivering operational savings.

The Entrepreneurs’ Infrastructure Programme

The Government will achieve savings of $27.3 million over five years from 2014-15 from the Entrepreneurs’ Infrastructure Programme. The saving will be achieved in part by changing the implementation of elements of the Single Business Service and Business Management initiatives. Funding of $526.4 million over four years from 2015-16 will remain available to support programme objectives.

The savings from this measure will be redirected by the Government to repair the Budget and fund policy priorities.

Seatbelts on Regional School Buses programme

The Government will achieve savings of $1.0 million in 2015-16 by terminating the Seatbelts on Regional School Buses programme from 1 July 2015, a year earlier than scheduled. Since the introduction of the programme, most state and territory governments have introduced policies to progressively require the operation of seatbelt-equipped buses on regional school routes and there is no longer a need for Commonwealth intervention in this area.

The savings from this measure will be redirected by the Government to repair the Budget and fund policy priorities.

