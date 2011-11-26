Here's A List Of Everything In Apple's Black Friday Sale

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Almost everything in Apple’s store has some kind of a discount today — except the iPhone.Most of Apple’s top products have around a 10 per cent discount for Apple’s Black Friday sale. The iPhone 4S, which came out last month, is excluded from that list.



It’s rare that Apple actually holds a sale, and odds are in favour that a small discount wouldn’t make or break the deal with most shoppers. It’s a nice gesture from Apple, at least.

We’ve put together a list of all the top deals:

$41 off the iPad 2, previously $499

$21 off the iPod Touch, previously $199

$11 off the iPod Nano, previously $129

$101 off the MacBook Air, previously $999

$101 off the MacBook Pro, previously $1,098

$101 off the iMac, previously $1,098

Most of Apple’s accessories have around a 10 per cent to 16 per cent discount — like the Magic Mouse, which is now $58 instead of $69.

You can get a $50 iTunes gift card for $45.

Check out all the deals here.

