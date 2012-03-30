Here's A List Of All The Y Combinator Companies Since 2005

Paul Graham has hatched more than 300 companies.
As people speculate as to which company will be the next Dropbox or Airbnb to come out of the incubator program, it’s worth taking a look at all the companies that have gone through the program.
Y Combinator Universe has them all. Patrick Keys runs the Y Combinator to keep track to the Y Combinator ecosystem, so it is not run by the Y Combinator folks.
Here they are, by year:
March 2012:
42Floors
99dresses
Anyperk
AnyVivo / Jellyfish Art
Ark
Carsabi
Chute
Coderwall
Crowdtilt
Daily Muse
Dealupa
Embark
EveryArt
Exec
FamilyLeaf
Flutter
Flypad
GiveSpark
HackPad
HireArt
iCracked
Kyte
Lvl6
Matterport
Medigram
Midnox
Minefold
Pair
Per Vices
PlanGrid
PopSet
Priceonomics
ScreenLeap
SendHub
Shoptiques
SocialCam
Sonalight
TiKL
Your Mechanic
Zillabyte
June 2011:
Aisle50
B2Brev
Bushido
Cant Wait
Codecademy
DebtEye
DoubleRecall
Envolve
EveryMe
FreshPlum
Glassmap
GoCardless
Habit Labs
Interstate
Interview Street
Kicksend
Launchpad Toys
Leaky
MarketBrief
MixRank
MobileWorks
MongoHQ
Munch On Me
Opez
PageLever
PaperLinks
Parse
PicPlum
Proxino
Quartzy
Science Exchange
SellStage
SnapJoy
SplitterBug
Stypi
Tagstand
Verbling
Vidyard
Vimessa
ZigFu
January 2011:
AppHarbor
Beetailer
Chirply
Comprehend Systems
Convore
Curebit
Custora
Dr. Chrono
Earbits
FitFu
Five Stars Card
GiftRocket
GrubWithUs
HelloFax
Humble Bundle
Hyperink
InPulse
Lanyrd
Like.fm
LikeALittle
Mailgun
MemSQL
MinoMonsters
Moki.TV
Noteleaf
NowJS
Sendoid
SwipeGood
TalkBin
Taskforce
TellFi
Tumult
Tutorspree
Upverter
Venuetastic
WhereBerry
YouGotListings
ZeroCater
June 2010:
1000Memories
AdGrok
AeroFS
AnyLeaf
Brushes
Chart.io
Crowdbooster
Dotcloud
E la Carte
EmailOracle
FanPulse
FutureAdvisor
Gantto
GazeHawk
GinzaMetrics
Hipmunk
HireHive
I Move You
Indinero
Koduco
Leftronic
MessageParty
OhLife
Opzi
PagerDuty
Rapportive
ReadyForZero
Simperium
Stripe
Tapzilla
Teevox
The Fridge
Whereoscope
Workflowy
January 2010:
140bets
500Friends
Answerly
Browsarity
Cardpool
ChromaOm
COLOURlovers
Crocodoc
datamarketplace
Embedly
Embedster
Etacts
Fabricly
Gamador
Greplin
Infoharmoni
LaunchHear
Mertado
Movity
NewsLabs
Notifo
Nowmov
Optimizely
SeeingInteractive
Swagapalooza
Tweetflow
Zencoder
Zenedy
June 2009
Bump
CarWoo
DailyBooth
DirectedEdge
FanChatter
FlightCaster
GraffitiGeo
HighlightCam
InstantQ
Jobpic
JobSpice
Lingt
Listia
Lockitron
MeetingMix
Mixpanel
Olark
Plurchase
RentHop
RethinkDB
Wakemate
WePay
January 2009
Adioso
AirBnb
Cloudkick
Divvyshot
Echodio
Foodoro
Heyzap
Nambii
Picurio
PocketFunGames
Propable
reMail
Skysheet
TheSixtyOne
Voxli
Wattvision
June 2008
Anyvite
Backtype
CO2Stats
FathomDB
Fliggo
Frogmetrics
Ididwork
MeetCast
Ninite
People and Pages
Picwing
PollEverywhere
PopCuts
Posterous
Scoopler
Slinkset
Snipd
Socialbrowse
Startuply
TeamApart
TicketStumbler
Vidly
Youlicit
January 2008
280-north
8aweek
Addmired
BaseShield
Biographicon
Chatterous
ContestMachine
Deluux
Heroku
Insoshi
Joberator
Kirkland North
MightyQuiz
Mixwit
Omnisio
RescueTime
Snaptalent
Tipjoy
Webmynd
June 2007
Adpinion
Anywhere.fm
Appjet
Bountii
Clickpass
Cloudant
Disqus
Draftmix
Dropbox
Fuzzwich
Justin.tv
OMGPOP
Reble
SlapVid
Songkick
Splashup
Zecter (Versionate)
January 2007
Auctomatic
Buxfer
Heysan
Octopart
Parakey
SocialMoth
Tsumobi
View3
VirtualMin
Weebly
Whitenoise Networks
Writewith
Zenter
June 2006
Jamglue
JumpChat
LikeBetter
PollGround
Scribd
Shoutfit
Talkito
Thinkature
Xobni
January 2006
AudioBeta
Clustrix
Flagr
InklingMarkets
Snipshot
TextPayMe
Wufoo
YouOS
June 2005
ClickFacts
Firecrawl
Infogami
Kiko
Loopt
Memamp
Reddit
Simmery
