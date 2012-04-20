Here's A Lesson On Why You Should Listen To Your Early Customers

Here’s a great write up on how Seconds is transforming an office catering business. Molly’s Salads is one of our early customers, and in fact our most important to date. Truth be told, they were actually the ones who came to us with the idea for text payments. Their CEO simply said “can’t we have a system where people just text the word “sandwich” to our number and it automatically charges them?” We looked at each other without blinking and said “um sure, we can do that!” From the article:



How does Seconds work from your end, as the merchant?

From our end, it’s super simple. The technology just reads what [customers] text. So if they text SALAD, it just reads SALAD and automatically bills their card for whatever the price of a salad is. That is built right in. The sales go directly through us. We plug in our gateway, and it goes directly into our bank account. The only work we have to do is when somebody has an issue. When they say, “My card’s not working,” or “There’s none of this left in the fridge,” that comes straight to my email. I can respond through my email, and it goes straight to their phone. Everything is automatically billed, and then I can monitor how sales are going by going to my dashboard.

As we walked out of the initial meeting I looked at my CTO and said “dude, he’s dreaming.” He just chuckled. Amazingly, we ended up building it within a month or so and the rest is history. Multi-billion dollar, multi-national corporations are reaching out from all over the world are now expressing interest in what we are doing. It’s awesome and we owe it to Molly’s Salads for leading us towards this cool concept.

Below is the simple way people are paying for Molly’s food using Seconds.

