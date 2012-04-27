Here's A Leaked Sketch Of Samsung's Top-Secret New Galaxy Phone

A diagram and specs of Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone, the Galaxy S III, has leaked out. Sam Mobile, which covers all things Samsung, obtained the image. It supposeduly comes from the phone’s user manual.



All the specs are listed below, but it’s nothing we haven’t seen before. What is new is the design. It looks like Samsung will go with a curved body like the Galaxy Nexus has.

Still, Samsung will likely have slightly different models in Europe and on each U.S. carrier, so things could change. We’ll have all the official details on May 3 when Samsung unveils the Galaxy S III.

Here’s the drawing:

Photo: Sam Mobile

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.