Big-Time Patent Lawyer Stars In Adidas Commercial With An NFL Quarterback

A patent lawyer for corporate law firm Steptoe & Johnson has taken on a totally new role.



Tremayne Norris, who represents big-time clients including Motorola, stars alongside NFL star Robert Griffin III in an Adidas commercial, The Washington Post’s Capital Business Blog reported Thursday.

In the commercial, images of Griffin III follow Norris before the two finally play each other in a big game, with the NFL player jumping over the lawyer and scoring a touchdown.

“I don’t mind being the guy that gets hurdled over right before he gets to the endzone,” Norris, a fifth-year associate at the firm, told the Post. “This is RGIII’s commercial, I’m just there. Being the guy that’s supposed to be opposite him on the defensive side of course I’m going to get showed up.”

Here’s the commercial:

