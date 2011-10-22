Here's A Hilarious Taiwanese Animation Of The Rescheduled Rapture

The world is finally coming to an end today, according to Harold Camping, the man who cried Rapture last May.



Although there haven’t been any signs of End Times yet (that we know of), the Taiwanese animating studio Next Media has figured out how it will go down.

According to the clever computer animators, the defunct German satellite scheduled to crash into earth tomorrow was actually knocked out of the sky by Jesus to herald his Second Coming.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

