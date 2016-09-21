Here's a great summary from Citi on everything the Bank of Japan just did

Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda (Photo by Ng Han Guan-Pool/Getty Images)

Markets are getting their heads around the September policy announcement from the Bank of Japan.

In another significant development in the modern world of unusual central bank policy, the BoJ signalled its intent to try to control the shape of the Japanese yield curve using targeted purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGBs).

But as has become the norm with the BoJ’s major policy announcements, there was a lot more in play than simply rates and asset purchases. This was a change to the policy framework.

Citi’s FX team issued a note to clients a short time ago, which is a great potted summary of everything the BoJ just announced:

Interest rate on excess reserves unchanged at -0.10% (as expected); changes policy framework

Gets rid of 7-12 year JGB buying duration

To introduce QQE with yield curve control

To introduce inflation overshooting commitment

Leaves ETF purchases at JPY5.7tn

To expand monetary base until inflation is stable above 2%

To keep buying wide range of maturities of JGBs

Can cut rates further if needed

Natural rate of interest rate is around zero

Will consider expanding monetary base if needed

Negative rates and JGB buying is effective control for yield curve

Can cut target level of long term interest rate as an option

Can expand asset purchases as an option

Reaching inflation stability means 2% on avg over business cycle

Expect monetary base in Japan to expand to 100% of nominal GDP in slightly over 1 year

Further rise in inflation expectations may take time

Amount of each ETF buy to be in line with total market value

No wonder it came out almost 90 minutes after the guideline time.

