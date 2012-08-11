Watch The F-35 Drop Its First 1,000 Pound Smart Bomb

Considering the obstacles and resistance the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program has encountered, it’s no wonder Lockheed Martin is eager to display the jet’s accomplishments, and this is a big one.



A Lockheed statement says: “The milestone marks the start of validating the F-35’s capability to employ precision weapons and allow pilots to engage the enemy on the ground and in the air.”

The Navy explains this F-35 variant is the short take-off and vertical landing model and that it’s releasing an inert 1,000-pound GBU-32 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bomb over the Atlantic, while travelling at 460 mph at an altitude of 4,200 feet. The video is below the picture.

Photo: US Navy

UPDATE: Here’s a video of the whole event:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

