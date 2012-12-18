18 Terms You Need To Know If You Want To Be Part Of The Gun Control Debate

Photo: brian.ch via Flickr

In light of recent calls for stricter gun control, an inevitability following the grisly acts of a troubled gunman in Connecticut, knowing a glossary of important weapons terms is integral to understanding the debate.Naturally, many people have strong opinion on guns and gun control, but have little background to discuss it.



So we’ve put together a primer on what people mean whey they talk about “assault weapons” or the “gunshow loophole” or a “high-capacity magazine.”:

Assault Weapons: Since the assault weapons ban expired in 2004, there has been no federally recognised definition of “assault weapon.” States which ban “assault weapons,” do so using their own organic definition of the term. Generally, an assault weapon is defined as any semi-automatic weapon designed primarily for ‘paramilitary assaulting’ of human beings.

Hunting rifles here need not apply here, nor do standard sidearms (pistols).

Automatic vs. Semi-Automatic: Automatic means that when the trigger is held down, the action of firing a round is repeated, ostensibly until the magazine is out of firepower.

Semi-automatic means the weapon has a self loading action, so once it’s loaded and cocked, every pull of the trigger results in sending a round down range.

Pistol Grip: A huge indicator of the difference between weapons used for assault purposes and weapons used for hunting purposes. The pistol grip on an assault rifle improves stability on the rifle’s recoil.

Selective Fire Weapons: This refers to weapons that have safeties which switch between semi-automatic, and 3-round burst or automatic. Generally, the only weapons available to private parties are non-selective fire (weapons safeties which simply switch between “fire” and “safe”).

Flash Suppressor: Another huge indicator of assault style weapons — a flash suppressor let’s hot air and gas escape from the barrel, allowing for a smaller “flash” as the round exits the barrel. It’s design is centered around increasing visibility for the shooter (smaller flash, better sight).