Here's A GIF Showing Off How Marissa Mayer Just Refreshed The Look Of Yahoo Search

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer made her career designing the look at feel of Google’s search engine.



So there’s been a lot of anticipation to see what she would do with Yahoo’s search engine.

Today, we find out.

Yahoo just upgraded its search results pages.

On Tumblr, Yahoo VP Laurie Mann published a handy GIF showing what they looked like before and after.

Check it out:

Here’s what Mann wrote about the update:

When it comes to search, nothing should stand between you and your results. That’s why we’ve placed search results higher on the page. And thanks to some under-the-hood performance improvements, many of you will notice that the page also loads faster. We’re also introducing a new navigation bar at the top of the page so you can easily browse other Yahoo! sites. Over time, we’ll be rolling out the navigation bar across more Yahoo! properties. And, if you’re thinking that the new Yahoo! search results page looks familiar, there’s a good reason why – the design is consistent with our new Yahoo! homepage.

