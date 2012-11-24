Here's A Fun, Quick Read For Your Black Friday: The Update Notes For Letterpress

Letterpress is an iOS game made by Loren Brichter. Brichter is a supremely talented app designer. He’s the guy who created Twitter for iPhone, which used to be called Tweetie. Also: Letterpress is gorgeous.



Turns out Brichter is also funny.

When developers want to update their iOS app, Apple makes them write decriptions.

Most times, these updates are boring bullet lists that say things like “fixed bugs” or “improved stability.”

In yet another sign of his attention to detail, Brichter had more fun with the assignment with his latest update to Letterpress:

