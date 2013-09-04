Here's A First Look At What $50 Million In Renovations Will Do To One Of Australia's Most Exclusive Island Resorts

The Hayman Island resort will close this summer for a $50 million renovation that will see it relaunch as the One&Only Hayman Island in April.

The island, the most northerly of the Whitsundays in Queensland, is owned by Malaysia’s Mulpha Australia, which has sold management rights to the resort to billionaire South African hotelier Sol Kerzner.

Hayman Island counts Rupert Murdoch, John Howard, Tony Blair, Dannii Minogue, and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley among a star-studded list of previous guests.

The Kerzner International Development Team has engaged architects DBI Design to overhaul the resort.

Renovations include a new beauty salon that will be located next to its existing spa, a new fitness centre with personal training, and a new family pool, adults-only pool and children’s beach area.

Here’s what it has planned:

An artist's impression of the renovated ocean view room An artist's impression of the renovated pool suite Unrenovated Hayman pool suite. It costs A$1290 a night. Unrenovated Hayman pool suite lounge An aerial view of the renovated One&Only resort

