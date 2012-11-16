Here's A Disastrous Stat For Microsoft

Photo: AP

USA Today reports that software security firm Avast surveyed 140,000 of its users, and came up with this stat:About one-third of Windows 7, Windows Vista and Windows XP users who are ready to buy a new personal computer say they intend to switch to an Apple product.



Obviously that’s very bad news for Microsoft as it rolls out Windows 8/RT.

Daring Fireball’s John Gruber says its great news for Apple:

Historically, the single biggest problem Apple faced in the PC market is that most consumers never even considered buying an Apple computer. If this number of potential switchers is even close to true, Mac and iPad sales are going to continue to grow.

