Here's A Crazy Picture Of The Storm About To Hit NYC

Jennifer Welsh
Shelf stormShelf cloud and attendant hail/rain shaft below as it moved through Northampton County, PA.

Photo: Anthony Sagliani

From AccuWeather Meteorologist Anthony Sagliani. Winds could reach more than 80 miles per hour when it hits New York City. Send your storm pictures to [email protected]

