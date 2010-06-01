Here's A Cool Vintage Clip Of CNN's First-Ever Broadcast 30 Years Ago Today

Today is CNN’s 30th birthday, and if you’re curious about what it looked like the very first time the network went on air on June 1, 1980 check out the video below.



We found the clip via Inside Cable News, which speculates that “Perhaps all the negative press the network has been getting recently thwarted any planned on-air event” to commemorate the milestone.



