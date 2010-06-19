Here's A Cool Promo Film From 1940 Trying To Convince Young People To Become Journalists

Yesterday, we brought you a post digging into what internships are like at 10 major publications.



A comment on that item pointed us to this ancient “advertisement aimed at students to become reporters. It was made around 1940 and has the charme [sic] of old movies. Quite funny how newspapers present themselves and how the job of a reporter is described.”

Definitely worth watching (the business reporting segment starts around 4:50):



