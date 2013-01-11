'Lincoln' Leads Oscar Nominations With 12 Nods

Photo: NBC screencap

Seth MacFarlane and Emma Stone have just announced the nominees for the 85th annual Academy Awards.”Lincoln” leads with 12 nods, while the “Best Actress” category nominated both the oldest and youngest actresses in Oscar history.



While Anne Hathaway, Helen Hunt, Bradley Cooper and Denzel Washington all got the nod, Kathryn Bigelow, Quentin Tarantino, Ben Affleck, Christopher Nolan and “Skyfall” did not.

Nominations announcer and Oscar host Seth MacFarlane even got a nod for “Best Orginal Song” for “Ted,” joking “That’s cool I’m nominated, I get to go to the Oscars now.”

This is the second year that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has opted for nine “Best Picture” contenders, despite having the power to nominate anywhere from five to 10 films.

See the full list below from Oscars.org:

Photo: Oscar.go.com

Photo: Oscar.go.com

Photo: Oscar.go.com

Photo: Oscar.go.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.