Here's A Chart That Shows Why Everyone Wants To Own Warrnambool Cheese

Now here is a great chart.

It’s easy to see why Warrnambool Cheese is in such demand when you see that dairy prices have been in an uptrend for so long as this fabulous chart from Westpac’s New Zealand Economics team shows.

The price of of Dairy products have been in an uptrend (our blue trendline on the chart above) for years and last week’s reforms aimed at spreading growth more evenly throughout China holds out the hope of further growth in the middle class and likely more acceptance of Dairy.

Warrnambool Cheese closed last night at $9.23 above the $9 bid price from Saputo – clearly investors think there is more in this yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.