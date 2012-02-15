Here's A Breakdown Of Whitney Houston's Finances—And How Her Estate Will Benefit Posthumously

While reports of Whitney Houston‘s net worth at the time of her death range from zero to $115 million, the amount Houston is projected to make posthumously is far greater than any paycheck the singer/actress had seen in years.



“There were certainly rumours that Whitney Houston died broke and she didn’t have any significant financial impact in the last couple years of her life,” Forbes writer Zack O’Malley Greenburg told E! Online. “It’s been a while since she has put out an album and been on tour, so one could see why towards the end of her life she would be running a bit low on cash.”

But the day after her death, iTunes increased the price of Houston’s songs from 99 cents to $1.29, from which her label Sony will profit.

And a huge profit at that.

After Michael Jackson‘s death in 2009, his “estate made $279 million—boosting his $500 million net worth by over 50 per cent,” according to Forbes.

“Fundamentally, it’s the realisation that it’s the end of the artist’s productivity, that they won’t produce anything more, that sparks the buying frenzy,” Theo Peridis, a professor of strategic management at York University, told CBC News.

“The demand for her [Whitney’s] singles and albums will only continue to soar in the days and weeks ahead. It’s a very predictable pattern that happens with all famous artists,” explained Peridis. “They become valuable commodities. If they were shares, you would see Bay Street buying them up.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.