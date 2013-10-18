Here’s A Breakdown Of What The Experts Say About The 3000 Slaves In Australia

Getty/ Mike Flokis

A staggering 30 million people are currently enslaved around the world, with an estimated 3000 of these people being exploited here in Australia, according to an index released by the Walk Free Foundation.

While this local number is comparatively low, it will shock many Australian that there is slavery here at all.

Business Insider contacted Anti-Slavery Australia, an organisation established to abolish slavery, to find out more about the people trapped in the Australian slave trade.

Here is what the Director of Anti-Slavery Australia, Jennifer Burn, had to say:

“We simply don’t know how many people are enslaved in Australia. The Walk Free figure seems to a best guess based on limited available sources. Most of the reported [slavery] cases are in Sydney and Melbourne. Cases have been reported in the vulnerable industries of hospitality, agriculture, construction and factories but most involve women in servitude or debt bondage in the sex industry. The source countries [of those enslaved] include Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, China, India, and the Philippines. I think that many Australians would be surprised to find even one person experiencing slavery in Australia. Most people do believe that slavery was abolished centuries ago.”

The Global Slavery Index, created by the Walk Free Foundation founded by West Australian mining magnate Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest, was created in the hope it will engage and influence international governments to work towards improving their response to modern slavery.

Here the map of Australia’s slavery index:

[image url=”http://edge.alluremedia.com.au/uploads/businessinsider/2013/10/Untitled.png” link=”lightbox” caption=”index provides a ranking of 162 countries, based on a combined measure of three factors:

estimated prevalence of modern slavery by population,

a measure of child marriage, and

a measure of human trafficking in and out of a country.

Burns said she hopes Twiggy’s involvement in the anti-slavery campaign will ignite interest in the business community and encourage other business leaders to take action to ensure that supply chains are slave free.

