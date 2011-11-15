These Chinese Kids Commute To School By Climbing Rocks And Fording A River

Photo: CCTV

We can pretty much guarantee that your morning commute has nothing on the kids of Pili Village in China.Located deep in the autonomous region of Xinjiang, Pili is home to more than 80 school eligible children.



And the adults of the village want to give them the education they need, even if that means taking them over 200 kilometers to the nearest school each semester.

This isn’t a 200 kilometer stroll: the trail is wrought with roaring rivers, inch-wide cliff crossings, and unsanitary drinking water.

The story was originally covered on CCTV and was retweeted 16,000 over the weekend, according to China Hush. It helps that there was a happy ending: the kids are shown in class at the end of the piece.

