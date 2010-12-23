Here's A Big Reason Why Startups Are So Male Dominated

After AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher pointed out that there are exactly zero women at the top of the hottest web 2.0 companies, designer Whitney Hess and the Observer have good posts exploring the lack of women in top jobs at the hottest tech startups.



The problem looks even worse if you look at “maker” jobs, i.e. engineers, designers, product managers et al. as opposed to support roles like marketing, customer support, etc.

Of course the “makers” are the most important people at startups, those who make most of the difference and end up CEO if they aren’t already.

But the problem isn’t really discrimination. In fact, most startup CEOs are aware of the lack of women and are trying to fix it.

So what’s the big hold up? It’s also true that there are less available women for the positions. Here’s the quote that stands out, from BankSimple CEO Josh Reich:

“I just scanned through all the applicants we have received for advertised ‘making’ positions. To date, we have yet to receive a single female applicant. We currently have an open position in customer relations. Nearly two-thirds of the applicants to this position are female”

Pretty striking.

