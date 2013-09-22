Here's A $US35 Million Diamond

From Reuters, this big rock will soon hit the auction block in Hong Kong.

A model poses with a 118.28 carat, D colour, flawless type, IIA magnificent oval diamond (L) and a very rare 7.59 carat, internally flawless, fancy vivid blue diamond at a Sotheby’s preview in Hong Kong September 19, 2013. The oval diamond is expected to achieve between HK$220 (US28 million) to HK280 million (US$35 million), while the blue diamond is expected to achieve in excess of 148 million (US19 million) at Autumn Sales on October 7, 2013 in the territory, according to the auction house’s press release.