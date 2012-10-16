Here's A 3-Step Program That Will Turn Twitter Into An Ad Giant

All of this talk of Twitter’s aspiration to becoming a media company is a red herring. Media companies supply the nut (content) inside the shell – Twitter wants to be the shell.



Does that make Twitter a “technology” company? Well, “heck yes” comes to mind, but it’s the kind of technology company that we should be focused on. Twitter – assuming that it wants to break its bounds as a super-feature (i.e. the simple communication system that is tweets) and become a full-fledged business – needs to be a next-gen ad delivery network.

