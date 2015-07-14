PHOTO: 50 Cent had a hilarious response to claims he's bankrupt

Hip-hop superstar Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson filed for bankruptcy yesterday, shortly after he lost a $US5 million lawsuit.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, since The New York Times just described him as a man of “exceptional business instincts” and Forbes pegged his net worth at $US155 million in May.

His lawyers said filing for bankruptcy allows Jackson to reorganise his financial affairs and take steps to position the future of his various business interests.

But the controversy and criticism doesn’t seem to have bothered “50” too much, who posted this response via Instagram:

Times are hard out here LMAO #EFFENVODKA #FRIGO #SMSAUDIO A photo posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 13, 2015 at 9:43pm PDT

Even if he is bankrupt, at least he still has his sense of humour.

