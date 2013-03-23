Here Are 23 Examples Of What It Looks Like To Sleep In A Combat Zone

I’d be lying if I said I never snuggled with a dude.
When Marines initially invaded Iraq in 2003, there were no bases or bunks or nice places to sleep. It was the ground, with stars for a blanket.
The desert gets cold at night, I assure you.
In the following slides, we’ll show you that troops are willing to grab a bit of shut-eye in just about any position, at any time.
[Image captions are from the original photos]
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province August 12, 2009.
A Palestinian youth sleeps on the street as his house was destroyed at Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza May 13, 2004.
Israeli soldiers sleep in a military staging area near Kibbutz Mefalsim, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, June 27, 2006.
Israeli troops sleep in an armoured personnel carrier (APC) during a military operation in the northern Gaza Strip July 7, 2006.
A Palestinian man carries a baby as he walks beside Israeli soldiers during an army raid in the West Bank city of Nablus February 26, 2007.
A British soldier sleeps in his quarters at Sangin camp in the southern province of Helmand June 10, 2007.
An Iraqi soldier sleeps next to his Kalashnikov rifle on the roof of a base in Baquba June 29, 2007.
An Israeli soldier sleeps atop a tank near Kibbutz Kissufim, just outside the central Gaza Strip November 5, 2008.
Canadian soldiers sleep as a flare burns over them during a special operation at Sanjaray in Kandahar Province, May 18, 2009.
A Canadian soldier takes a nap after taking part in a search operation for improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Kandahar May 21, 2009.
A U.S. soldier of Task Force Mountain Warriors sleeps in a base in Chapadera, at the Pesh Valley in Kunar Province August 5, 2009.
An Israeli soldiers sleeps after returning from the Gaza Strip to the Israeli controlled Erez crossing February 13, 2002.
A dog rests under an armoured personnel carrier (APC) of the German army in the police station in Chahar Dara, southwest of Kunduz, August 26, 2009.
A U.S. Marine from 1st Battalion, 8th Marines sleeps on a stretcher in the shade at an outpost in Kunjak, in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, October 20, 2010.
NATO troops from Georgia sleep on a bench while waiting for a flight at Camp Bastion in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 16, 2010.
A member of the U.S. Air Force rests in a hall, before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar November 1, 2011.
A soldier from the United States' Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, sleeps at Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province June 11, 2012.
An Israeli soldier sleeps atop an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) at an Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) staging area in the central Gaza border November 21, 2012.
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade takes a break during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 25, 2013.
A member of the Free Syrian Army sleeps with his weapon on his lap in the city of Aleppo February 26, 2013.
A puppy sleeps under a U.S soldier's hat and rifles in Baquba, in Diyala province some 65 km (40 miles) northeast of Baghdad November 6, 2008.
A Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition rests on the muzzle of his rifle as he sleeps while riding in an armoured vehicle in Kandahar province November 16, 2007.
