These World-Class Navy Ships Are Going To Deteriorate If Congress Doesn't Solve Its Budget Problems

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

There’s plenty of finger pointing over who’s responsible for the budget battles on Capitol Hill, but the U.S. Navy is planning for the worst regardless of who’s to blame.In a document released by Navy planners, they outline the effects of both sequestration, set to hit March 1, and the continuing budget resolution that is set to expire on March 27.



If Congress fails to stop the sequester or continues to fund the military with stop-gap measures, maintenance on the Navy’s ageing warships is going to be scaled back at a time when the ships are being deployed longer, and wearing faster than ever.

“We’re not really talking about being in port for a little while and getting a new paint job,” Lt. Commander Brian Badura, a Navy spokesman in Norfolk, Va. told Business Insider. “Typically speaking, it would usually be comprised of more sophisticated maintenance, and major system upgrades.”

The Navy uses a number of different ships based out of Naval Base San Diego, Calif. and Naval Station Norfolk, Va. for a variety of missions and with different capabilities. With cuts coming, here are 20 of those ships that won’t be docking at either port anytime soon.

