12 Of The Most Epic Videos Of Troops Doing The 'Harlem Shake'

Paul Szoldra
Marines doing harlem shake

Photo: YouTube

What started as one video of costumed performers dancing (strangely) to techno music has practically taken over YouTube.Now there are hundreds of Harlem Shake videos, featuring the electronic musician Baauer. In most videos, one person is shown dancing along to the song for about 15 seconds, surrounded by people completely oblivious — then, all hell breaks loose.

Military members often have a lot of downtime, so it’s no surprise that they would take to the internet sensation and put their own spin on it. Here are the best ones that we found.

Army Cadets At West Point

Army Mechanics Take A Break From Working On Humvees

A 'Typical Day Off In Kuwait' For Soldiers

Even The Brits Get In On The Action

Epic Army Drill Sergeant Edition

But The Marines Can Have Their Fun Too

Or Take A Break From Training For 30 Seconds

The Navy Can Get Down

Barracks Boredom Edition

// &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

And Let's Not Forget The Air Force

Norwegian Soldiers Have Some Skills

And Finally, These Syrian Fighters Might Need To Practice A Bit

You've Seen The Military Having A Little Fun...

Now Check Out Some Very Serious Marine Drill Instructors Screaming In People's Faces >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.